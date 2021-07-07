Scott Disick and His Girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Share Reality TV Roots

While viewers kept up with the Kardashians on the family's E! show for 20 seasons, they've continued to stay posted on all of their respective love lives since the show ended in June of 2021.

When fans first met Scott Disick in the series premiere in 2007, he was romantically involved with Kourtney Kardashian. The two would go on to have three kids together and an on-and-off relationship until 2015.