Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly Married by an Elvis Impersonator in Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly Married by an Elvis Impersonator in VegasBy Michelle Stein
Apr. 5 2022, Published 11:07 a.m. ET
Ahead of The Kardashians premiering on Hulu on April 14, it looks like the Kar-Jenners might have some big news to share. That's because Kourtney Kardashian may be a married woman! News broke on April 5, 2022, that the reality star reportedly tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. But did Kourtney really get married?
Let's take a closer look at the reports and the evidence.
Did Kourtney Kardashian get married?
Kourtney's reported marriage to Travis has not yet been officially confirmed by the couple or by any Kar-Jenner representative. Kourt and Travis reportedly went to a chapel in Las Vegas and sealed the deal following the drummer's performance at the Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, TMZ reported.
Travis, Lenny Kravitz, and H.E.R. performed a medley of "Damage" and "Are You Gonna Go My Way" live at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Just hours afterward, the drummer and Kourtney reportedly walked into a wedding chapel at 1:30 a.m. Monday, April 4, bringing their own photographer and security with them, TMZ reports. There, they reportedly said "I do" — with an Elvis impersonator presiding over the nuptials.
Although a source from the chapel told the publication they'll only perform a wedding with a marriage license, a source close to Travis and Kourtney told the publication they hadn't gotten a marriage license and only did it for fun.
If the reports are true, it's unclear whether family members attended the wedding ceremony or whether production crew members for Hulu’s The Kardashians were present to document the event.
Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October 2021.
Travis popped the question on Oct. 17, surrounded by a romantic (and elaborate) flower arrangement and candles at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, Calif. The location is a place where Kourtney and Travis "have spent a lot of time together," and "is considered to be a very special and sacred place to them," a source told Entertainment Tonight.
"Kourtney and Travis really feel like they've found their perfect partner and match," the source said. "They can't wait for this next step in their journey as a couple and to spend the rest of their lives together."
Travis and Kourtney had been friends — even living in the same Calabasas gated community — for several years before becoming romantically involved. In February 2021, they became "Instagram official" and have since publicly shared their relationship.
Whether or not a Vegas wedding involving Travis and Kourt (regardless if it was for fun or included a marriage license) is eventually featured on The Kardashians, fans can definitely count on one thing from them: plenty of PDA. Kris Jenner recently joked with Ellen DeGeneres that the couple making out is "98 percent of the new show."
We can't wait to have a closer look at how their relationship has evolved — including how their efforts to have a baby together have played out.
The Kardashians premieres on April 14 on Hulu.