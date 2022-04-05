Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly Married by an Elvis Impersonator in Vegas

Ahead of The Kardashians premiering on Hulu on April 14, it looks like the Kar-Jenners might have some big news to share. That's because Kourtney Kardashian may be a married woman! News broke on April 5, 2022, that the reality star reportedly tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. But did Kourtney really get married?

Let's take a closer look at the reports and the evidence.