An Astrologer Weighs in on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Compatibility (EXCLUSIVE)

Wedding bells are ringing for Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker after years of friendship and a recent highly publicized courtship.

After months of speculation, the reality star confirmed her romance with the musician on Instagram in February 2021. And about eight months after they became Instagram official, Travis got down on one knee at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel. He offered Kourtney a gorgeous oval-shaped diamond ring, and fans are now anxiously awaiting to find out more details about when and where they will walk down the aisle.