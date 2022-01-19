Who Is Still Together From 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3?

Holly and Nathan were extremely problematic from the get-go. Not only do the pair break many of Lana’s rules, they also nearly cost the cast half of the $200,000 cash prize. Yikes! And while the couple did not win the cash prize, fans are assuming that they’re still an in item.

For starters, Holly’s Instagram Stories shows her and Nathan hanging out with one another. Not to mention, she also posted a TikTok video of the pair together. So, it’s safe to say that they’re still locked in with one another.