Now That Everyone Is Able to Touch, Who From 'Too Hot to Handle' Is Still Dating?

Make room for more two-dimensional hot people who just can't keep their hands to themselves! Nate is a 24-year-old model with an Instagram full of modeling pics. He loves to model! Georgia, 24, is a spooky serial ghoster who, believe it or not, also has an Instagram filled with photos of mostly herself. Doesn't anyone post dog pics anymore?

Stevan, 25, is also a model but he does have a giant tattoo of an old ship on his right shoulder, so he might also be a pirate. We don't know, so we have to guess!