When Was Season 3 of 'Too Hot To Handle' Filmed? Was There Any Break After Season 2?

Variety also corroborated the back-to-back filming statement, noting that sources told them in January 2021 that filming had been going on for months by that point. So if Season 2 premiered back in June 2021, then we think it'd be safe to assume filming for the third season took place in late 2020/early 2021? (The exact dates have never been officially verified.) The Season 3 cast comprises of 10 new fresh faces from the USA, the U.K., Australia, and South Africa. Everyone's favorite A.I. — Lana — is back too.