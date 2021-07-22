The 'Too Hot To Handle' Retreat Doesn't Last as Long as You Might Think

For some contestants, the retreat on Too Hot to Handle lasts longer than it does for others. For example, new singles are brought in to shake things up. In those cases, the newbies end up being on the retreat for a lot less time than their fellow contestants. Overall, though, filming lasts less than a month, meaning most of the singles are only at the retreat for a few weeks at a time.

Following the success of Season 1, People spoke to some of the producers about the logistics of filming. Producer Louise Peet gave some clarity about the timeline.

"We went to Mexico for a month and we were filming for about 21 to 25 days in April 2019," she said. "We wanted it to feel otherworldly. The cast are otherworldly, Lana is otherworldly, so we just wanted to feel as exotic and hot and sexy as possible. So Mexico, for a long, hot month, was the perfect place to set this."