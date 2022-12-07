Here's Who Might Still Be Together After 'Too Hot To Handle' Season 4 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episodes 1-5 of Too Hot to Handle.
The point of Too Hot to Handle on Netflix is to test a group of horny singles who think they're going on a no-holds-barred dating show. 12 hours after filming begins, however, they find out exactly what show they're on and what it means to form deep and meaningful connections rather than random hookups.
So, who is still together from Too Hot to Handle Season 4? Although this batch of 20-somethings start off with the same mindset as those in the three seasons before them, some are also willing to give the process a chance. We even have some early connections and real feelings between some of the contestants. Naturally, we had to do some digging to find out who may still be together now that filming is over.
Who is still together from 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4?
The main couples in the first half of the season are Nick and Jawahir, Kayla and Seb, and Dominique and Nigel. There are some couples that are struggling and more on again / off again, but these three are the strongest so far. And they may stand the best chance at working out in real life, away from cameras.
Kayla lives in Los Angeles and Seb is from Scotland. When you consider that, it’s hard to imagine how far they go outside of Too Hot to Handle. But in September 2022, Seb posted a photo on Instagram from Laguna Beach, Calif. A few months before that, he was at the Santa Monica Pier. So there’s a decent chance that Seb and Kayla are still seeing each other after Too Hot to Handle. We just don’t know for sure yet.
Nick and Jawahir are one of the biggest surprises of the season. Nick isn’t Jawahir’s first choice, but he sets his eyes on her and, after a short conversation, she forgets all about the other guys she liked.
So, where are these two now? Nick is another U.S.-based contestant, while Jawahir is from Amsterdam. Jawahir seems to do her share of traveling, though, so it's not out of the realm of possibilities for her and Nick to make a long-distance relationship work.
And they might have done just that. If we’re going by social media clues, Nick and Jawahir could actually be together now. Or, they were back in May 2022 when they both shared Instagram posts in Indonesia. It's hard to believe that’s just a wild coincidence.
Dominique and Nigel are part of another couple in Season 4, but their drama remains at a minimum. And that could be because they don’t make it out of the show as a couple. Although they’re both from the U.S. and they could be dating, as far as we can tell, it doesn’t look like Dominique and Nigel are together now.
'Too Hot to Handle' contestants film for several weeks.
Most seasons of Too Hot to Handle film for about a month, give or take a few days. For some couples, that might not be long enough to form enough of a connection to keep the momentum going when the show is over. However, it seems, for others, it’s entirely possible to find love (or something close to it) on this show.
Watch Too Hot to Handle on Netflix.