'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4 Has Crowned One of the Strongest Couples As Winners (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle.
Another Too Hot to Handle season, another group of reformed sexpots. Well, maybe that second part isn't entirely true, but we like to think that some of the couples from Season 4 really did form deep and meaningful connections. And the benefit of that is, of course, the grand prize. So, who won Too Hot to Handle this time around?
Season 4 is full of the drama, rule breaks, and love triangles that the show is made of. But somewhere along the way, three strong couples formed. And of those three couples, two are in the running for the prize money in the finale episode.
Now that the dust has settled and the show's AI, Lana, has officially given everyone the green light to do what they want at the retreat, viewers have to know which players made out with not only a partner, but a good chunk of change too.
Who wins 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4?
In the Season 4 finale, we learn that Kayla and Seb and Nick and Jawahir are the two couples voted in the final two, so to speak, to win the prize money. And even though the prize fund started out at a whopping $200,000, because of multiple infractions and an overwhelming lack of self-control among the contestants, it stands at $89,000 in the final episode.
After a vote among the remaining cast members, Nick and Jawahir win Too Hot to Handle Season 4. They're informed that they won with a 6-to-1 vote and most of the other players agree that they've come the furthest as a couple. Therefore, Nick and Jawahir are the most deserving of the prize fund. And honestly? We're inclined to agree.
The Season 4 prize fund starts out at $200,000.
Even though Nick and Jawahir could have won a lot more money if several of the contestants had not broken rules (the two of them included), $89,000 is nothing to scoff at. And it's certainly not the lowest prize amount to be won on the show so far. In Season 1, the 10 remaining players at the end split the remaining $75,000 prize fund.
In Season 2, just one cast member, Marvin, took home the entire $55,000 pot after a group vote. But in Season 3, after losing all of the money, the contestants were able to earn some of it back and end the season with a $90,000 pot. Harry and Beau walked away with the prize fund that time around.
It's hard to say if any of the Season 4 players learned from the mistakes of the singles who came before them. But, at the very least, three couples left Season 4 together and ready to make their respective relationships work in the real world. And even Lana has to agree that counts for something.
Watch Too Hot to Handle on Netflix.