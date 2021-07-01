'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2 Didn't Split the Winnings This Time – Here's Who Won (SPOILERS)

While Season 2 of Too Hot To Handle may have just ended, it's never too early to start thinking about Season 3! Fans won't have to wait for renewal because Variety confirmed that Too Hot To Handle is officially coming back . Variety also said that Seasons 2 and 3 filmed back to back, meaning fans could see more Too Hot To Handle content sooner than they'd normally expect.

Too Hot To Handle is dedicated to secrecy, and Variety also noted that the contestants on Season 3, like those on Season 2, will believe that they are on a show called Parties in Paradise... at first. We can't wait to see the plot twists and relationship pairings yet to come! It's safe to say that fans might see Season 3 drop later in 2021 or in early 2022.

Until more official news arrives, we'll have to keep re-watching Seasons 1 and 2. Do you think they would ever do a round of winners, considering everyone in Season 1 walked home with the prize money? Only time will tell.

You can watch Too Hot To Handle Seasons 1 and 2 now on Netflix.