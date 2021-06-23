'Too Hot to Handle' Is the Netflix Dating Show You May Need a Cold Shower After

The ink is barely dry on the Season 2 Too Hot to Handle cast's NDAs and already, fans are dying to know if there will be a Season 3. It's only natural, after powering through the season, to want more than what Netflix doled out in the second season of the truly unique reality dating show.

Like the season before it, Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle features a group of sexy singles who believe they've been cast on a dating show wherein all they have to do is hook up, cause drama, and hopefully leave with a little extra pocket change.

As they're informed that this isn't the case at all, they all act appropriately for a handful of people who have just been told they are not allowed to have sex all season long, lest they forego a good chunk of the collective monetary prize.