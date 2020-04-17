You Can Actually Stay at the 'Too Hot to Handle' Villa — Here's How

You Can Actually Stay at the 'Too Hot to Handle' Villa — Here's HowBy Pippa Raga
Wow. Netflix's Too Hot to Handle is the absolute perfect quarantine viewing. The reality dating series centers around 10 singles living in a house together. But there's a catch: If they want to win the $100,000 grand prize, they'll have to forego being intimate.
Or, as the streaming platform teases, "You can look but you can't touch." Relatable, huh?
Put another way, these 10 individuals get to enjoy a desert island retreat paradise together. Except all kind of sexual activity is strictly forbidden, and that includes kissing, touching, and masturbation.
What happens if they break the rules? The prize fund is gradually reduced. "These people gonna leave the villa with $100," concludes one excited viewer on Twitter.
But where exactly is this gorgeous villa the 10 singles get to let loose in? Keep reading while we investigate where Too Hot to Handle is filmed, and how you can stay in the mansion yourself.
Where is 'Too Hot to Handle' filmed?
Maybe you've finished all the Love Is Blind, Love Island, and The Circle content your streaming providers have to offer. If that's the case, you're going to want to dive in headfirst to Too Hot to Handle, which might become your newest bizarre obsession.
At the very least, it will make for an incredible show to get through another weekend of the COVID-19 quarantine, and will give you the opportunity to travel to sunnier climes through your TV screen.
That's because Too Hot to Handle is actually filmed in Punta Mita, Mexico, on a beautiful property where viewers can also stay.
"The most incredible destination in the world, with the most amazing views, where serenity meets destiny," a description of the dreamy property reads on Casa Tau's Instagram page. "This is what Casa Tau represents, a very exclusive way of looking at the world, with a full-service resort staff at your service every moment."
The destination boasts 12 bedrooms and bathrooms, including three ocean-front master suites and one double room. In total, the estate sleeps 27 people — in other words, more than enough room for the 10 Too Hot to Handle cast members to spread out, plus their whole crew.
When it comes to other amenities, Casa Tau also provides around-the-clock butler service (where can we sign?), a wine fridge (thank goodness!), gym, pool table, infinity pool (what would we do without one?), jacuzzi, and naturally, a golf course.
Casa Tau is no stranger to reality TV.
It costs $12,500 a night to stay at Punta Mita's Casa Tau, and the luxury property is going to require a $15,000 security deposit for anyone keen on staying there.
And while that price point may be slightly inaccessible for the average Too Hot to Handle viewer, some Bravo celebrities call Casa Tau a favorite spot to get away from it all. In fact, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' own Kyle Richards celebrated her 50th birthday with her closest friends on the property.
For now, we'll be admiring the amazing real estate from the comfort of our couches.
Too Hot to Handle is now streaming on Netflix.