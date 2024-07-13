Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Too Hot to Handle Cam Holmes and Emily Miller Welcomed a Baby but Are Avoiding Tying the Knot “I do [want to get married] really soon, but he’s not interested right now,” she said on Taylor Lautner's podcast. By Alex West Jul. 13 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When Cam Holmes and Emily Miller first met on Too Hot to Handle, they immediately had an electric connection. The reality television show challenges hot singles by bringing them close to each other without letting them ... get it on. If they do, the group loses some cash from a communal pot.

If they're willing to throw away a chunk of money for each other on the show, then it would be a shame for their relationship to not last. So, it's left fans wondering if Cam and Emily managed to make it long-term.



Where are Cam and Emily from 'Too Hot to Handle' now?

Cam and Emily linked up during Season 2 of the Netflix series. They ruffled feathers when they lost everyone money by having sex. Eventually, Cam also became a bit of a problem, too, when he hurt Emily and challenged the connection they were forming at this point.

New hot singles were added to the group, and Cam couldn't help but get a bit flirty. “In a weird, twisted way, I’m glad it happened because if it didn’t happen in the show, it could have happened later on down the line,” Emily Us Weekly. “So at least we nipped it in the bud from the get-go and we both came out of it as better people. We are two very weird people!”

Thankfully, Cam and Emily are still together even now. Cam lost out on the money but won Emily's heart. Following the season finale, the pair ended up moving in together at Emily's mom's house.

In January 2024, Emily revealed that she was pregnant. The couple welcomed their new baby into the world in June 2024. “Reggie Ruston Miller-Holmes 🥹🤍 20.06.2024,” they wrote in an Instagram post.

Despite starting a family, the pair aren't yet married. Emily confessed in May 2023 that she was ready to tie the knot but was just waiting on Cam to catch up.

“I do [want to get married] really soon, but he’s not interested right now,” she told Taylor and Tay Lautner on their The Squeeze podcast, explaining that his young age was part of the problem.

Did Emily have pregnancy complications?

In June 2022, Emily revealed that she was facing a serious medical issue. She “collapsed whilst being at the shops,” according to an Instagram post she made at the time.

She went on to explain that she was diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy, explaining, "It’s basically where the fetus gets stuck and grows in your fallopian tube, which is fatal, and if I had left it much longer my fallopian tube would [have] burst."

Emily was taken to a local hospital where she underwent surgery. She wrote: “If I had left [the fetus in] much longer, my fallopian tube would [have] burst. It’s one of those things you just think will never happen to you. I was just so scared. Not only was I about to lose my baby, but I was about to have my fallopian tube removed with the potential of my ovary too.”