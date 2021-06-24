Cam Holmes Has Been Proudly Single for a Few Years — Did 'THTH' Change Him at All?By Leila Kozma
The first four episodes of Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle arrived on Netflix on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and it's safe to say that they did not lack in action. Welsh heartthrob Cam Holmes skyrocketed to fame thanks to his quirky personality, broad knowledge of everything Marvel and The Lord of the Rings-related, and of course, his positively swoon-worthy eight-pack. So, what else is there to know about Cam?
'Too Hot to Handle' star Cam Holmes describes himself as a "sexy nerd."
As the 24-year-old Newport-native explained in a promotional clip, he likes everything fantasy-related. Arguably, the niche interest immediately helped him stand out from the crowd — and his Gollum impression was only the cherry on top.
"I'm a model slash personal trainer. I like The Lord of the Rings, Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter. I used to play World of Warcraft a lot," Cam said. "I'm a nerd. A sexy nerd."
Cam boasts an impressive 86,400 followers on Instagram and 19,100 on TikTok. His impeccable looks, strong sense of style, and humorous video sketches helped him obtain a loyal fanbase.
Most of Cam's TikTok videos explore the ups and downs of contemporary dating. Take, for example, the TikTok capturing the sheer terror of having to watch someone idly scroll through your Instagram feed and jump into action mere seconds before they start devouring the contents of your direct messages.
Cam also elaborated on his dating philosophy in a promotional clip for Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle.
"I've been single for four years. Why stick to one girl when I can share this with a bunch of girls?" Cam said. "Can't be selfish."
"One day, I might be a bit cocky. One day, I might be sensitive, being quite deep. Other days I might be extremely weird and funny," Cam added. "I'm a big fish in a small pond, and I'm ready to dive into the big deep ocean."
Despite his insistence on being single, Cam might have found someone special on 'THTH.'
Cam hit it off with a London-based model named Emily Miller shortly after arriving at the Too Hot to Handle villa located on the Turks and Caicos Islands. The duo wasted no time, exchanging several kisses in the first few episodes.
Their ability to spark a meaningful connection was welcomed by most fans. Their castmates might have felt differently, however. The $100,000 prize started dwindling quickly. Cam and Emily likely risked racking up a sizeable bill by engaging in make-out sessions and other activities.
Many Too Hot to Handle fans think that Cam's and Emily's bond was strong enough to pass the test, with some claiming that they may have continued dating after leaving the villa. What's the truth? Only time will tell.
