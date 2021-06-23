A Former Stripper, an NFL Player, a Lawyer — Meet the Season 2 Cast of Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle'

Your favorite steamy show is back with a new batch of guys and girls who are single and ready to ... win $100,000!

Netflix's hit Too Hot to Handle puts 10 single people in a luxury villa to enjoy each other's company and create connections. But, any sexual activity is completely off-limits, which means no "heavy petty," kissing, "self-gratification," etc., is allowed.

If this rule is broken at any point in the competition by one of the participants, the group loses money from their prize pot.