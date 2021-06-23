A Former Stripper, an NFL Player, a Lawyer — Meet the Season 2 Cast of Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle'By Gabrielle Bernardini
Jun. 23 2021, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Your favorite steamy show is back with a new batch of guys and girls who are single and ready to ... win $100,000!
Netflix's hit Too Hot to Handle puts 10 single people in a luxury villa to enjoy each other's company and create connections. But, any sexual activity is completely off-limits, which means no "heavy petty," kissing, "self-gratification," etc., is allowed.
If this rule is broken at any point in the competition by one of the participants, the group loses money from their prize pot.
Meet the Season 2 cast of 'Too Hot to Handle.'
Season 2 of the hot summer series is finally here, and fans have been introduced to 10 good-looking men and women from all across the world who are hoping to win the cash prize and possibly walk away with a new flame. But, will these sexy singles speak the same love language?
Scroll down to learn more about the Season 2 cast of Too Hot to Handle.
Cam Holmes
Cam is a 24-year-old model and personal trainer from Wales, UK.
According to Cam's Netflix bio, the ripped trainer is a "self-confessed sexy nerd." Yes, ladies, he can even do a perfect impression of Lord of the Rings character Gollum. But, is he trapped in a fantasy world when it comes to relationships?
Carly Lawrence
Carly is a 24-year-old model from Toronto, Canada.
"Carly is, in her own words, a man-eater," her Netflix bio states. As the fun-loving party girl, she hatest being told what to do and has no interest in finding a partner.
Chase de Moor
Chase is a 24-year-old athlete from Arizona.
As a professional football player, Chase knows how to navigate the playing field a little too well. With tons of attention and admirers constantly being thrown his way, this NFL player has a hard time committing.
Emily Miller
Emily is a 27-year-old model from the UK.
According to Emily's Netflix bio, she has zero interest in being in a committed relationship and is prone to getting what (or who) she wants. "This multi-lingual model is the life and soul of the party, but she's not afraid to break a few hearts in her search for satisfaction," her bio states. So, will Lana help Emily find a deeper connection during her vacation retreat?
Kayla Jean
Kayla is a 26-year-old model and bartender from Florida.
Kayla is a total laid-back Florida girl who is just looking for a good time, especially if it involves the beach. As someone who has never been rejected, she's used to getting her way ... even if it means breaking a few rules.
Larissa Townson
Larissa is a 28-year-old lawyer from Auckland, NZ.
As a real-life Elle Woods, Larissa is used to walking into a room and demanding attention, especially from men.
But, this lawyer is not used to being a one-man kind of girl. Will Larissa object to the Too Hot to Handle no-sex rules?
Marvin Anthony
Marvin is a 26-year-old model and influencer from France.
According to Marvin's Netflix bio, the Parisian model has a masters in finance. Not only that, but he also played basketball at the highest level in France and started his own concierge business. He's clearly got it all, but as his bio asks, "with his pick of the ladies and all the attention, can you have too much of a good thing?"
Melinda Melrose
Melinda is a 28-year-old model from New York.
Melinda is from Brooklyn and is one of 16 siblings; therefore, she knows how to stand out in a crowd. "She's a self-professed firecracker, and going into the retreat she's a predator on the hunt, with the boys in her sights," her Netflix bio adds.
Nathan Webb
Nathan is a 27-year-old "former stripper" living in Texas.
Originally from the UK, this newly Southern boy moved to Texas to work as a stripper. After getting his heart broken, Nathan now jumps around from girl to girl. Can he find someone to mend his broken heart?
Peter Vigilante
Peter is a 21-year-old personal trainer from New York.
When Peter isn't working as a personal trainer, he's making TikTok videos and building his brand as an influencer. According to his Netflix bio, Peter receives around 200 DMs per day from his "fans." Can Lana help him develop a more personal connection?
Too Hot to Handle is available to stream on Netflix.