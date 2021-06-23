Netflix Renewed 'Too Hot to Handle' in January 2021 — When Did the Filming Take Place?By Leila Kozma
Jun. 23 2021, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle became one of Netflix's most viewed programs shortly after its premiere on April 17, 2020. Unlike Love Island, the show calls on its exceptionally attractive contestants to abstain from any and all forms of sexual activity — or else, risk losing some of the prize money. Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle kicks off on June 23, 2021. So, when was Season 2 filmed?
When was Season 2 of 'Too Hot to Handle' filmed?
Co-produced by Thames and Talkback, Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle promises 10 episodes' worth of unparalleled entertainment. Unlike Season 1, the following batch of episodes was filmed in a luxury villa located on the Turks and Caicos Islands. So, when was Too Hot to Handle filmed?
Secrecy is key for the creators of the show. As loyal viewers of Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle will recall, the contestants were only allowed to learn about what exactly they'd signed up for once the cameras started rolling. To ensure that nobody got a whiff of what would be in store, the producers even devised an alternative title, Parties in Paradise, for the filming. Plus, they didn't share details about the exact filming dates — though we do have one clue.
Despite the unprecedented success of Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle, Netflix only announced that it was going to renew the show for two more seasons in January 2021. The unusual step triggered some suspicion among commentators, with a few arguing that the streaming platform could have opted to do so in a bid to keep Too Hot to Handle contestants in the dark. According to a rumor cited by Deadline, filming was already underway by the time Netflix revealed that it had greenlit Season 2 and 3.
Certain 'Too Hot to Handle' contestants made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Matthew Mawhinney, Harry Johnson, and Beaux Greenslade were arrested in February 2021 after refusing to obey the pilot's lawful commands on a flight from the Turks and Caicos Islands, where Season 2 and 3 of Too Hot to Handle were filmed, to London's Heathrow Airport.
"Look up who my mum is," Matthew reportedly shouted at the cabin crew after they refused to serve more drinks.
The group reportedly retorted to abusive, threatening language and behavior during the flight, while they also failed to put on a face mask despite being told to do so by the pilot. They were charged a fine.
Their name doesn't seem to appear on the cast list of Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle, however. They were identified as Too Hot to Handle contestants by several news outlets. They may appear on Season 3 of the show.
The first few episodes of Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle are now available on Netflix. The second batch of episodes will arrive on the streaming platform on June 30, 2021.