Netflix Renewed 'Too Hot to Handle' in January 2021 — When Did the Filming Take Place?

Matthew Mawhinney, Harry Johnson, and Beaux Greenslade were arrested in February 2021 after refusing to obey the pilot's lawful commands on a flight from the Turks and Caicos Islands, where Season 2 and 3 of Too Hot to Handle were filmed, to London's Heathrow Airport.

"Look up who my mum is," Matthew reportedly shouted at the cabin crew after they refused to serve more drinks.

The group reportedly retorted to abusive, threatening language and behavior during the flight, while they also failed to put on a face mask despite being told to do so by the pilot. They were charged a fine.