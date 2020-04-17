A Look at All the Sexy Singles on Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle'By Anna Quintana
Sorry, Love Is Blind. There is a new reality dating show taking over Netflix and it's called Too Hot to Handle. The eight-episode series follows a group of sexy singles as they mix and mingle in paradise.
The only catch: they can't have sex. That means, no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. So, what could go wrong? While we will have to wait and see if this group of Instagram models and selfie pros can handle the temptation and who wins the $100,000 grand prize, here is a look at the Too Hot to Handle cast full of eye candy.
Francesca Farago
Francesca Faraga is a Canadian model with over 300K followers on social media — and that's before she made her debut on Too Hot to Handle. However, the brunette beauty wants everyone to know her personality is her nicest asset.
Instagram: @francescafarago
Chloe Veitch
From the U.K., Chloe, 20, describes herself as "ditzy" and loves Snapchat just as much as the rest of us.
Instagram: @chloeveitchofficial
Sharron Townsend
Sharron is from New Jersey and a self-proclaimed "feminist." He even studied women and gender studies in college, or as he called it, "a blueprint for picking up women." You can also find Sharron on Christian Mingle.
Instagram: @sharrontownsendofficial
Haley Cureton
This blonde sorority girl loves a good frat party. That is all you pretty much have to know about Florida-born Haley.
Instagram: @haley.cure
Harry Jowsey
Harry is from Australia and loves to DM his celebrity crushes like Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, even though he has zero percent success rate. However, this "cheeky" hottie does much better IRL (or so he claims).
Instagram: @harryjowsey
David Birtwistle
David is your typical British gentleman who loves to make his mom proud, Oh, and he also #lovesasexparty.
Instagram: @davidbirtwistle
Matthew Smith
Matthew is from Colorado and a "deep thinker" who doesn't believe in monogamy and has plans of spreading his seed around the world. Casual.
Instagram: @matthewstephensmith
Rhonda Paul
Rhonda is a Georgia peach who is a 10 out of 10 with a "nice butt" — and she is not afraid to say it. Her ideal guy? A man with a job and tattoos who loves to spoil her.
Instagram: @imrhondapaul
Nicole O'Brien
Nicole might have gone to all-girls Catholic school but now she is the ultimate Irish party girl.
Instagram: @nicole.ob
Kelz Chidyke
Kelz is from London and wants everyone to know he is the king of the jungle. Just check out his lion tattoo. This alpha male also loves The Lion King (duh) and while he wouldn't reveal "his number," he reassures viewers it is under 1,000. Whew.
Instagram: @kelzchidyke
Bryce Hirschberg
A late arrival, Bryce is an LA resident and lives on his boat. Oh, and he has sex every day, but never with the same woman, in case you were wondering.
Instagram: @brycehirschberg
Lydia Clyma
This MMA ring girl is from the U.K., loves sex, and is not afraid to say it.
Instagram: @lydiaclyma
Kori Sampson
U.K. hottie Kori is a water treatment engineer, part-time model, part-time selfie taker, and full-time bad boy.
Instagram: @korisampson
Madison Wyborny
Madison is your typical California girl and works as a model and stylist. Her mission on Too Hot to Handle? Men.
Instagram: @madisonwyborny
Stream Too Hot to Handle on Netflix now.