A Look at All the Sexy Singles on Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle'

Sorry, Love Is Blind. There is a new reality dating show taking over Netflix and it's called Too Hot to Handle . The eight-episode series follows a group of sexy singles as they mix and mingle in paradise.

The only catch: they can't have sex. That means, no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. So, what could go wrong? While we will have to wait and see if this group of Instagram models and selfie pros can handle the temptation and who wins the $100,000 grand prize, here is a look at the Too Hot to Handle cast full of eye candy.