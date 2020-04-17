Haley Does THIS to Stir the Pot on Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle'

Netflix's new reality dating show Too Hot to Handle is like if Love is Blind didn't have the pods. For one summer, 10 incredibly hot and chronically anti-commitment singles are placed together to win a $100,000 grand prize — but to win the money, they have to give up sex while they're there.

"No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down," the show's description reads. "In this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?"

Some of the contestants are in it to win it – both the prize money and the potential emotional connections with their teammates — but others are less motivated by those incentives.

One contestant who manages to stir the pot while on vacation is Haley Cureton, who (warning: spoiler ahead!) doesn't really want to be there.