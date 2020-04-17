Lydia Clyma From Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Has Been on Another Reality Show

We think we’ve figured out Netflix’s dating competition show formula. Simply remove one of the five main senses and voila! You've got a hit dating show in the making! First, there was Love Is Blind , which forced people to choose a mate without seeing them at all. Now, they’re taking it one step further with Too Hot to Handle .

The 10 contestants of Too Hot to Handle arrive in a tropical paradise expecting to spend a summer in erotic paradise. Then they find out there’s a huge catch: In order to win the $100,000 cash prize, they must give up all sexual encounters. That means no kissing, no heavy petting, no...anything else-ing — if they fail to keep their hands to themselves, they risk losing all that money and walking away with nothing.

Lydia Clyma is one of the contestants of the show, and she is clearly ready to bring the heat — but is she up to the challenge of resisting temptation while staying in an exotic (and erotic) paradise?

“I love sex,” she says. “It makes me feel good, and I don’t think anyone should be ashamed to say that.” Something tells us Lydia may struggle a bit with the concept of the show, but she seems up for the challenge!

If you’ve only just started binge-watching Too Hot to Handle, you might not recognize Lydia yet. That’s because she doesn’t appear on the show until Episode 6 after (Spoiler!) Haley makes her dramatic exit from the show. Lydia arrives by boat (along with fellow newcomers Kori and Madison) and right away, we learn what makes Lydia tick.

Lydia is a show presenter and ring girl from Portsmouth, U.K.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t Lydia’s first time on a reality show. She also appeared on a British reality show called The Magaluf Weekender (which was later renamed Ibiza Weekender). While she was on the show, another cast member named Jordan proposed to her ! They didn’t get married, though. Actually, the whole proposal thing seemed like it was mostly played for a joke.

When she’s not getting fake engaged on reality shows, the 22-year-old works as a ring girl for boxing and MMA matches. While the job is certainly demanding, she seems to really enjoy her work. “Isn’t it crazy that we watch people get punched in the face for entertainment?” she wrote in a recent Instagram caption .

“We spend money to watch, we get paid to work at events and we place bets on who can knock the other one out sooner? Humans will forever be a questionable species, but regardless, I love it! Working in boxing and MMA isn’t just my job, but my hobby.” Hey, we all need hobbies. Even better if we get paid for it, too!

Lydia’s Instagram feed is filled not only with pictures of her but also with fun facts and bits of trivia. Check out this picture featuring some info you probably didn’t know about Yves Saint Laurent: