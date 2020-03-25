'Love Is Blind' Is Officially Casting Season 2 — Here's How to Apply

Now that we’re all caught up on Season 1 of Love Is Blind , there’s only one thing on our minds: When are we getting a Season 2? Luckily, there’s good news. According to a press release from Netflix , two new seasons of Love Is Blind will be coming to Netflix soon! Before you know it, we’ll be back to watching couples drink from metal wine glasses and talking about their age differences. But if watching Season 2 isn’t enough for you, maybe you should be on it!