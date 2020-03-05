We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
loveisblind-1583424534225.jpg
Source: Netflix

These Are *OBVIOUSLY* the Best 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Memes

By

By now, you've either succumbed to the hype around Netflix's Love Is Blind and binge-watched all 10 episodes because the show is simultaneously wild and already has a higher success rate than most dating shows, or you're adamantly against learning what all the buzz is about. 

If you're the first type of person, then you likely watched the YouTube reunion special as soon as it was released, and you're dying over the fact that Giannina and Damian reconciled right after he left her at the altar, that Diamond forgave Carlton after he called her wig a mess, and that Lauren and Cameron are still as perfect as you remembered. 