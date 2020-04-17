What You Need to Know About 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Chloe Veitch

What You Need to Know About 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Chloe VeitchBy Lizzy Rosenberg
After tearing through Love is Blind in record time, you're most likely jonesing for something spicy and binge-worthy, and luckily for all of us who are painfully ~bored in the house,~ Netflix just dropped a brand new reality series called Too Hot To Handle. The premise is 10 single men and women co-existing in a house together, who must abstain from partaking in intimate relationships, that is if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize.
As you probably imagined, each and every contestant who was cast on Too Hot to Handle is incredibly beautiful, but the candidate who seriously has heads turning is none other than Chloe Veitch — stay tuned for everything you need to know about the drop-dead gorgeous model, singer, actress, and inspiration.
Chloe Veitch is a 20-year-old model, singer, and actress from Essex, England.
Chloe has garnered quite a bit of attention from her time on Too Hot To Handle for her good looks and charming personality, and unsurprisingly, outside of the series, she uses that to her advantage. She moved from Essex to London to pursue a career in modeling and she won a modeling pageant at only 18 years old, according to Oprah Magazine. When she isn't walking the runway, she models on Instagram and has secured countless lucrative brand deals.
Additionally, Chloe has been taking singing lessons since she was apparently quite young, according to TV Over Mind and, although she hasn't released any original musical content of her own yet, she in Amit's “Bamb Fodta” music video, which boasts over 635,000 views on YouTube. She does, however, hope to release works of her own in the future.
In addition to modeling and singing, Chloe has also been interested in acting for most of her life. She studied theater in school, and made appearances in a wide array of plays. Ideally, this reality series will boost her chances of locking down a role in something major, and chances are, she will — between modeling, singing, and acting, she's basically a triple threat.
Despite her cheery demeanor, Chloe had an unusually tough upbringing.
Chloe was nominated for an Essex Young People of the Year Award back in high school, mainly because of the tremendous adversities she's had to overcome — her father battled drug addictions and alcoholism, she lost her step brother to alcoholism, and her aunt died of cancer, according to her profile on the awards site.
Despite all of the unthinkable hardships Chloe had to face during her childhood, however, the British heroine has been incredibly resilient over the years. She continues hoping to inspire others.
We'll definitely be keeping an eye out for Chloe, whether she's striking a pose in a magazine, singing her heart out, or tearing it up on the stage of a play. Needless to say, she definitely managed to bring light and positivity to Netflix's latest original series, and has years of success ahead of her, far beyond the reality show.
Too Hot to Handle is now streaming on Netflix.