Done Bingeing 'Tiger King'? Put These Shows in Your Netflix Queue

You wanted to savor every moment of the Tiger King docuseries, but, let's face it... we've got a lot more free time at home, and before you knew it, you'd plowed through all seven episodes. You could watch it again. After all, there's a lot to unpack and plenty of crazy stories to devour on the internet from the crazy Britney Spears connection to lists of Carole Baskin memes. Or you could get started on your next obsession. Here's what to watch after Tiger King if you want more proof that truth is stranger than fiction.