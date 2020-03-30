23 Carole Baskin Memes That Are Simply Purrfect

Tiger King taught us many things: namely, if you want a tiger to eat a human being, you just have to cover their body in sardine oil. You can thank the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Fla., Carole Baskin, for that little bit of information. That's just one little comment/detail from the feline enthusiast that has everyone convinced she killed her first husband, multi-millionaire Don Lewis, which has spawned a treasure trove of memes.