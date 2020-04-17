Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Matthew Smith Is Our Newest TV Obsession!

Well, if you're looking for another reality TV show to binge-watch while continuing to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), look no further than Netflix's Too Hot to Handle . The reality dating series follows 10 extremely hot single people on a paradise island who are supposed to form deep connections ... and not hookup.

Yes, the new series is supposed to help these individuals form more meaningful connections, and they are not allowed to have sex or even kiss. If they break the rules, the group risks losing money from their $100,000 cash prize. Based on the trailer, there will be tears, fights, drama, and a few rule breakers.

One contestant that has already caught our attention is Matthew Stephen Smith, who seriously looks like Jason Momoa's stunt double. Keep reading to find out more about the reality star.