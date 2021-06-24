Emily Miller Is Turning Heads on 'Too Hot to Handle,' But She's Zeroed in on Cam Holmes

More than a year after the first season took viewers by storm, Too Hot to Handle is back with an all-new cast for Season 2. Things are already getting steamy in the Turks and Caicos villa.

The 10 singletons are vying for the $100,000 prize, which they can get in full as long as they keep their hands to themselves. Though it was difficult for the first cast to follow the rules, the pressure is even more intense for Season 2 because the contestants are just coming out of a year in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.