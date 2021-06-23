Chase from 'Too Hot to Handle' May Trade in His Sex Drive for His Feelings

Now that Netflix 's Too Hot to Handle is back for Season 2, we're seeing attractive singles try their best to keep their hands off of each other. On this season, there are people with all kinds of jobs – some contestants are models, and one TikTok star who plays professional football has also made the cut.

Chase may be a newcomer to the show, but he says he's never had a problem meeting women. With good looks, a large social media presence, and a career as a pro athlete, Chase gives the women of the Too Hot to Handle cast many reasons to give him their attention. Keep reading for everything you need to know about him.

On top of everything else he has going for him, it certainly helps that Chase has a large following on social media. On TikTok alone, he's got a million followers. He typically shows off his football career and family on there, but his Instagram is where he keeps all his selfies.

Chase DeMoor is a 24-year-old football player from Arizona. Although he's not in the NFL, he's played for teams like the Arizona Rattlers and the Houston Linemen, and credits his pro football career for his luck with women. He told People that he has a sex drive that's "100 out of 10" so it's not going to be a surprise that being on Too Hot to Handle will be a little rough for him.

Chase's time on 'Too Hot to Handle' may be life-changing.

Although episodes of Too Hot to Handle are still coming out, we've already seen a glimpse into Chase's journey on the show. Aside from a huge bug flying onto his forehead, we see that not being able to hook up means that he's paying attention to his emotions in a way he may never have prior to filming the show.

Article continues below advertisement

In one of the trailers for the show, we see Chase talking about feeling things he's never felt before. "That really brought a lot of emotion that I didn't even know I had," he says in a conversation with a woman named Carly, a model from Canada. As of now, we have yet to see how their relationship – if they have one – will play out on the show.

If Chase is catching feelings for Carly, the show may not work out for him in the long run. Carly calls herself a "man-eater" according to People, and on Too Hot to Handle, she's talked about loving to party and only seeking men to hang out with for a night. But who knows? The show still has a bunch of weekly episodes to put out, so we have a lot to look forward to.