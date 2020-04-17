Desiree Burch — the ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Narrator — Used to Be a Dominatrix

Each episode of Too Hot to Handle is somehow filled with more drama than the last. Between the surprise exits, illicit makeout seshes, and just general buck-wild-ness, it’s honestly kind of hard to believe that the first season is only eight episodes long.

While the show’s contestants may come and go, there’s one person on the show we can always count on (even though we can’t actually see them): the Too Hot to Handle narrator . But who is the narrator? We’re glad you asked!

Meet Desiree Burch — the ‘Too Hot to Handle’ narrator.

Desiree Burch is an American comedian, actor, and writer from Los Angeles. You may recognize her from one of her many appearances on comedy shows like Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, and The Mash Report. But she’s not just famous for her (incredible) comedy stylings!

Source: Instagram

If you thought Desiree’s voice sounded super familiar, it might be from her work on Welcome to Night Vale , a long-running podcast in the form of a radio show for a fictional town (and the many supernatural events that occur within it). Desiree provides the voice of Pamela Winchell, the former mayor of Night Vale and current Head of Emergency Press Conferences.

In a Reddit AMA from 2016 , Desiree discussed her favorite part of lending her voice to the character of Pamela. “my favorite part of playing Pamela is being able to exercise a part of myself that demands respect despite imperfection,” she said. “[I] like that the way Pamela sees the world is the way everyone else needs to see it too, or else. That aspect is totally contrary to my actual life, so it is like cosplay for an actor... although I guess we do an element of that all the time.”

After lending her voice to Welcome to Night Vale, her role as the Too Hot to Handle narrator was probably a very natural fit. But that’s not the only thing that makes Desiree a perfect match for the new Netflix show.