'Too Hot to Handle's Contestants Only Have Each Other To Blame if They Don't Win Anything

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episodes 1-5 of Too Hot to Handle.

The prize in Too Hot to Handle is different from other dating reality shows. The cast each season is given a dollar amount that they have the potential to split, called the prize fund. But instead of simply making it to the end and getting a piece of the pie, the contestants have to abstain from a laundry list of physical behavior with each other (and alone) in order to keep the prize fund from dwindling down.