If you're a fan of dating shows with a twist, and you are looking for some binge-worthy TV, we have some great news. We can officially confirm that Season 5 of Too Hot to Handle is happening.

Article continues below advertisement

The Netflix show starring Lana, the AI device that holds the key to sexy singles' dating futures, will come back summer of 2023. Read on for details, including the premiere date, and what else fans can expect from Too Hot to Handle's fifth season.

When is 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 5 premiering?

Source: Netflix

Summer TV slump got you down? We feel you. But if you can hold on for a few more weeks, Too Hot to Handle Season 5 is premiering on July 14, 2023. You can make it that long!

Article continues below advertisement

According to the official announcement, a new group of single men and women will be competing for the chance to win $200,000 in cash — if they can resist hooking up until Lana gives them the green light.

The catch: These singles have been historically anti-relationship and thought they were being flown in to a beachy locale to get busy to their heart's content! Instead, they have to, gasp, get to know one another and form real connections that do not involve locking lips or hips.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 5 of 'Too Hot to Handle' promises plenty of drama.

Watching the trailer for Season 5 of the Netflix dating phenomenon, it's clear that the extremely good-looking people who make up the cast of the latest iteration of Too Hot to Handle are going to treat fans to plenty of drama as they try their darndest not to give in to temptation.

The trailer shows the cast laughing, screaming, and clearly shocked by the twists that are inherent in Too Hot to Handle's basic premise. And fans are already counting down the days until they can stream the latest iteration of the buzzy series.

Article continues below advertisement

can't wait for Too Hot To Handle season 5!🥳🥳 — Frankie Ocean💚 (@blonded09_) June 16, 2023