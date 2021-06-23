'Too Hot to Handle' Narrator Desiree Burch Shares Her Secrets to Her On-Screen Jokes (EXCLUSIVE)

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Desiree talked exclusively with Distractify about the jokes she makes in the upcoming season — and if the show is scripted.

Now that the second season of Netflix's dating show Too Hot to Handle is here, and we've got another group of sexy singles challenged to keep their hands off each other to win a grand prize of $100,000. The show about the contestants' sexless summer is punctuated by quirky quips and laughable commentary given by none other than comedian Desiree Burch .

Is Desiree Burch's commentary in 'Too Hot to Handle' scripted?

"I cannot take all of the credit for what it is that you see watching the show. Like it takes a village," Desiree said of her quippy one-liners and pointed jokes. She doesn't get a ticket to lounge with the contestants on the beach (despite how much she wishes she could), and instead doesn't get to meet the cast members until some of the final moments in the editing process, and only through the screen.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

"I come in and I'm like, just as excited to see the show as everybody else, except I see a slightly longer one because they're trying to figure out what the story is and what to keep and what to cut and how to like sort of hone it down," she said. From there, she said she has notes from the producers to go off of, but a lot of her commentary is based on her genuine reactions to the season, like she's sitting next to you on your couch watching with you.

"We want to be funny and take a little bit of the piss out of people without being cruel," she laughed. "We're always trying to go for the finer cut of a joke — trying to cut it as close to the bone as possible without killing you." She admitted that sometimes there's a fine line between funny and mean, and the only reason Too Hot to Handle does it so well is in part due to the number of eyes that approve the show before it airs.

Article continues below advertisement

"It is important to understand that someone's going to get called out by any joke," Desiree said. "And the idea is that hopefully there is enough truth to that for it to be like hard to refute and that it's equally spread out [among the contestants], so it's not just one person getting hammered on all the time." But even the most brutal of burns this season usually brings on a bout of laughs at home.