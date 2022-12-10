Of Course Brittan Byrd From 'Too Hot to Handle' Is a Professional Model

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episodes 1-5 of Too Hot to Handle on Netflix.

Feeling a bit frosty this holiday season? Warm up with Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle.

For anyone unfamiliar with the concept of the show (or just in need of reality relationship content while we wait for The Bachelor to return), sexy singles are sent to an island and told not to get handsy for a chance to win a huge cash prize. Anytime the contestants break "The Rules" — i.e. engaging in physical activities with another contestant — money is taken from the prize pot.