'Too Hot to Handle' Newcomer Flavia Is No Stranger to Reality TV (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episodes 1-5 of Too Hot to Handle.

When the Season 4 cast of Too Hot to Handle is told what show they're on and the rules they have to follow to keep the collective prize fund from being lowered, they're shook. But when Flavia arrives at the villa as a newbie after the season premiere, she knows exactly what she's getting herself into. And she's here to cause trouble.