Season 4 of 'Too Hot to Handle' May Feature Some of the Earliest Rule Breaking Yet

The first half of the season premiered on Netflix on Dec. 7. But, unlike some other series on the streaming platform, Too Hot to Handle Season 4 isn't split into a ridiculous amount of parts. Instead, the second and final batch of the season premieres on Dec. 14.

This means viewers have just a week to wait between episodes to find out who wins Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle, which couples last, and who is sent home early.