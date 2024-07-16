Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Too Hot to Handle Here's How to Connect With the Season 6 'Too Hot to Handle' Cast on Instagram! Season 6 of 'Too Hot to Handle' will premiere on Friday, July 19. Half of the remaining episodes will be released on July 26, and the rest on August 2. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 16 2024, Published 4:54 p.m. ET Source: Tom Dymond/Netflix

As we endure one of the hottest summers on record, the thought of being outside is quite unbearable. If you find yourself stuck indoors and searching for entertainment, we highly recommend getting cozy and preparing to binge-watch Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle.

Season 6 of Netflix's hit reality show introduces a new group of stunning serial daters who enter Lana's retreat with hopes that everyone's favorite cone-shaped virtual assistant can help them change their ways. With a brand-new prize, several jaw-dropping twists, and an all-new sidekick named "Bad Lana," the contestants are in for a wild ride. Speaking of, read on to meet the cast!

Bri Balram

Source: Tom Dymond/Netflix

Bri Balram, a 21-year-old model hailing from Atlanta, is visiting Lana's retreat to see if she can "take dating seriously." Whether this endeavor will succeed remains uncertain, as only time will reveal the answer. Follow her on Instagram: @thebriannabalram

Charlie Jeer

Source: Tom Dymond/Netflix

Charlie Jeer is a 21-year-old model from Kent, England. Armed with both intelligence and physical prowess, Charlie is surely going to be a favorite among the ladies in the retreat, especially with his skill as a saxophonist. Follow him on Instagram: @charliejeer

Chris Aalli

Source: Tom Dymond/Netflix

Chris Aalli, a 24-year-old model from Manchester, England, has traveled the world but has never stayed in one place long enough to form lasting bonds. Beyond Lana's retreat, Chris is notorious for toying with hearts. So, an the taking cone aid Chris in overcoming his player behavior? We sure hope so! Follow him on Instagram: @chrisaalli

Demari Davis

Source: Tom Dymond/Netflix

Demari Davis is a 27-year-old stockbroker from Indiana. He has always strived to do his best at whatever task he's set his mind to and is used to the company of single women eager to spend the night with him. Follow him on Instagram: @demaridavis4

Gianna Pettus

Source: Tom Dymond/Netflix

Gianna Pettus, a 21-year-old college student from Arkansas, is known to be impulsive and for her ability to lose interest in her lovers quickly. How will she cope with staying put and facing her emotions at Lana's retreat? Tune into the show to find out! Follow her on Instagram: @giannapettus

Joao Coronel

Source: Tom Dymond/Netflix

Joao Coronel is a 22-year-old artist from Porto Alegre, Brazil. He shares many similarities with his idol Machine Gun Kelly, sporting a pink guitar and captivating a few emo girls in his lifetime. Despite his emotional depth, Joao needs to abandon his playboy persona if he wants to pursue a meaningful relationship seriously. Follow him on Instagram: @joaocoronel_

Jordan Frank

Source: Tom Dymond/Netflix

Jordan Frank, a 21-year-old actor and model from San Clemente Calif., has experienced a remarkable glow-up and is making up for lost time. But if this surfer truly wants to settle down and find his soulmate, he must resist all temptation and heed Lana's advice. Follow him on Instagram: @jordanroyfrank

Katherine LaPrell

Source: Tom Dymond/Netflix

Katherine LaPrell is a 28-year-old model from Los Angeles. Best known for her outspoken nature within her friend group, she's used to being the most vibrant and assertive person in any gathering. Follow her on Instagram: @katherine_laprell

Kylisha Jag

Source: Tom Dymond/Netflix

Kylisha Jag, a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Toronto, Canada, has never been one to settle down. With Lana's guidance, could Kylisha finally find herself developing feelings for someone at the retreat? Time will reveal the answer! Follow her on Instagram: @kylishajag

Lucy Syed

Source: Tom Dymond/Netflix