Here's How to Connect With the Season 6 'Too Hot to Handle' Cast on Instagram!
Season 6 of 'Too Hot to Handle' will premiere on Friday, July 19. Half of the remaining episodes will be released on July 26, and the rest on August 2.
As we endure one of the hottest summers on record, the thought of being outside is quite unbearable. If you find yourself stuck indoors and searching for entertainment, we highly recommend getting cozy and preparing to binge-watch Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle.
Season 6 of Netflix's hit reality show introduces a new group of stunning serial daters who enter Lana's retreat with hopes that everyone's favorite cone-shaped virtual assistant can help them change their ways.
With a brand-new prize, several jaw-dropping twists, and an all-new sidekick named "Bad Lana," the contestants are in for a wild ride. Speaking of, read on to meet the cast!
Bri Balram
Bri Balram, a 21-year-old model hailing from Atlanta, is visiting Lana's retreat to see if she can "take dating seriously." Whether this endeavor will succeed remains uncertain, as only time will reveal the answer.
Follow her on Instagram: @thebriannabalram
Charlie Jeer
Charlie Jeer is a 21-year-old model from Kent, England. Armed with both intelligence and physical prowess, Charlie is surely going to be a favorite among the ladies in the retreat, especially with his skill as a saxophonist.
Follow him on Instagram: @charliejeer
Chris Aalli
Chris Aalli, a 24-year-old model from Manchester, England, has traveled the world but has never stayed in one place long enough to form lasting bonds. Beyond Lana's retreat, Chris is notorious for toying with hearts.
So, an the taking cone aid Chris in overcoming his player behavior? We sure hope so!
Follow him on Instagram: @chrisaalli
Demari Davis
Demari Davis is a 27-year-old stockbroker from Indiana. He has always strived to do his best at whatever task he's set his mind to and is used to the company of single women eager to spend the night with him.
Follow him on Instagram: @demaridavis4
Gianna Pettus
Gianna Pettus, a 21-year-old college student from Arkansas, is known to be impulsive and for her ability to lose interest in her lovers quickly. How will she cope with staying put and facing her emotions at Lana's retreat? Tune into the show to find out!
Follow her on Instagram: @giannapettus
Joao Coronel
Joao Coronel is a 22-year-old artist from Porto Alegre, Brazil. He shares many similarities with his idol Machine Gun Kelly, sporting a pink guitar and captivating a few emo girls in his lifetime. Despite his emotional depth, Joao needs to abandon his playboy persona if he wants to pursue a meaningful relationship seriously.
Follow him on Instagram: @joaocoronel_
Jordan Frank
Jordan Frank, a 21-year-old actor and model from San Clemente Calif., has experienced a remarkable glow-up and is making up for lost time. But if this surfer truly wants to settle down and find his soulmate, he must resist all temptation and heed Lana's advice.
Follow him on Instagram: @jordanroyfrank
Katherine LaPrell
Katherine LaPrell is a 28-year-old model from Los Angeles. Best known for her outspoken nature within her friend group, she's used to being the most vibrant and assertive person in any gathering.
Follow her on Instagram: @katherine_laprell
Kylisha Jag
Kylisha Jag, a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Toronto, Canada, has never been one to settle down. With Lana's guidance, could Kylisha finally find herself developing feelings for someone at the retreat? Time will reveal the answer!
Follow her on Instagram: @kylishajag
Lucy Syed
Lucy Syed, a 28-year-old VIP host from London, England, is someone Lana needs to watch closely because money won't deter her from breaking the rules and having fun!
With experience working in bars from London to Mykonos, Lucy is accustomed to being surrounded by attractive individuals. It looks like Lana will have her hands full with Lucy!
Follow her on Instagram: @lucy_syed
Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle premieres Friday, July 19, only on Netflix.