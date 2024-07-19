Jordan Unexpectedly Exits 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6: "The Retreat Pushed Me to My Limit"

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle. Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle is officially underway, and among the cast of ridiculously attractive singles is 21-year-old model Jordan Frank. He initially forms a bond with Gianna, but when his dream girl, Season 4 contestant Flavia Laos Urbina, returns to the retreat, his focus swiftly turns to her.

Flavia soon takes Jordan on a date; despite finding him to be a "gentleman," she doesn't feel a spark between them. Shortly after, the Peruvian actress ditches Jordan and turns her attention toward 22-year-old Brazilian heartthrob Joao Coronel. By the fourth episode, Jordan feels utterly miserable after Flavia's rejection, prompting him to leave the show early. That being said, does he come back? Here's what we know.

So, does Jordan come back to 'Too Hot to Handle'?

As of now, it's unknown if Jordan comes back to the Too Hot to Handle retreat. With the next batch of episodes hitting Netflix on Friday, July 26, viewers will have to wait to find out if he's gone for good.

However, if we had to guess, it seems unlikely that Jordan will return to the tropical villa. When he announces his decision to the group, he seems determined to leave and focus on bettering himself outside the show's dramatic environment.

Source: Netflix

"So everyone, I think now is a good time to talk about something. You guys have been so amazing but I want to let you know that I'm leaving tonight," Jordan explains to the group in Episode 4. "I'm sorry I'm at a loss right now. One second. I fall too hard for people and when I fall too hard, you know, I get upset and what I'm looking for isn't here."

Jordan then starts to tear up, so Chris pulls him into a comforting side hug. "I love you guys so much, you have no idea. But this is what I want to do," Jordan continues.

The rest of the cast is visibly emotional, especially Flavia. In a confessional, she says she feels "really sad" and blames herself for Jordan's unexpected exit. On the other hand, Joao says, "Jordan's a sweet guy. It's not my fault we have the same taste in women."

Reflecting in his own confessional, Jordan says, "The retreat pushed me to my limit. I got too emotional, I broke. I just know I have so much more to learn when I do go back home." "I will be at the beach doing what I do best," he adds. "Just living sandy, easy, breezy. You know where to find me!"

Source: Netflix It doesn't take long for the cast, particularly, Katherine to forget Jordan.