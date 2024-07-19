Flavia Laos Has Another Chance at Resisting Temptation on 'Too Hot To Handle'

When Flavia Laos first appeared in the Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle in Season 4, it was as a surprise addition to the group. She arrived ready to shake things up and she did for a little while. But when she left the season empty-handed (as in, with no partner), she went on with her life. However, how she's back as another bombshell, grenade, or whatever else you want to call her in Season 6.

Because Flavia gave dating a try outside of the show as well as on the series multiple times, it makes you wonder if Flavia is dating anyone now, after Too Hot to Handle. We see her cuddle up to Joao early on in the sixth season, but filming ended well before the season dropped on Netflix. And now, she could be in a very different place IRL.

Who is Flavia Laos dating after 'Too Hot to Handle'?

If you look at Flavia's Instagram, you might see her cozying up to different Latino singers, but that's mostly because she is no stranger to collaborating with them on various projects. And right now, it looks like she is 100 percent single, despite looking for love on Too Hot to Handle. In June 2024, Flavia shared as much with ABC in Spain.

"I am single and dedicating myself more to myself and my work, which really takes up my entire day," she told the outlet, translated from Spanish. "So now, sharing my time with someone is super complicated. But I still don't close the doors, right? You never know."

Are Flavia and Joao together now?

Because Flavia so willingly told ABC that she was single in June 2024, after filming for the show had presumably ended, it's safe to say that she and Joao aren't dating now. That doesn't mean they didn't give it a try once filming ended. However, Too Hot to Handle takes singles from literally all over the world and throws them together.

Afterward, they're left dealing with not only a serious relationship (something many are inexperienced with), but also long distance in some cases. For Flavia, who lives outside of the United States and Joao, who is from Brazil but appears to reside in the U.S., long distance probably wasn't realistic.

Flavia's job outside of 'Too Hot to Handle' keeps her busy.