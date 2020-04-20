Lana Is Already Everyone's Favorite Thing About Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle'

Not surprisingly, Lana is basically Too Hot to Handle ’s take on an Amazon Alexa device. In this digital age, where so many households have an Alexa to aid them in grocery shopping and even entertaining, it makes sense for the young singles on Too Hot to Handle to be guided by a similar device in all aspects of their romances.

Too Hot to Handle creator Louise Peet told OprahMag.com that Lana was meant to be there for the contestants, while being the eyes and ears for producers at the same time.

"We think of Lana as Mary Poppins meets Ellen DeGeneres," Louise said. "She's also a bit of a super nanny as well." She added that Lana was meant to guide contestants as well as scold them and that for the contestants, "Lana was their love guru, Lana was their guidance, Lana was their friend."