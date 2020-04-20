Lana Is Already Everyone's Favorite Thing About Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle'By Chrissy Bobic
Updated
More often than not, reality dating shows come with hosts that guide the contestants along and help viewers make sense of what’s going on. For Netflix’s newest reality dating show, Too Hot to Handle, the group of singles is led by a snarky narrator they don't get to hear and an AI type of device called Lana. And, surprisingly, Lana is who some fans are curious about the most.
She keeps the contestants (mostly) celibate and readily calls them out for getting too fresh with each other, thereby causing the prize money to gradually dwindle down. Lana is also there to help them see the value in dating each other to get to a deeper connection than just the physical side of things. And, according to the show’s creators, she is more than just Netflix’s very own Alexa.
Who voices Lana on 'Too Hot to Handle'?
According to IMDb, the Too Hot to Handle narrator is an actress and writer by the name of Desiree Burch. Lana, on the other hand, isn't credited for the series, which makes sense, given who the voice behind the Netflix-created AI probably is. While no one from the show has come out to explain who voices Lana, that’s probably because she is likely voiced by a team of producers.
Capital FM reported that producers come up with a script for Lana, which is then recited back to the contestants through a digital voice. If it’s true, then it's not unlike the system in place for one of Netflix's other reality shows, The Circle. Creator Tim Harcourt told Vulture that there’s a control room of producers who take down what contestants say and dictate it for The Circle. So it's definitely not out of the realm of possibilities for a similar technology to be behind Lana.
Lana is supposed to be 'Too Hot to Handle's take on Amazon's Alexa.
Not surprisingly, Lana is basically Too Hot to Handle’s take on an Amazon Alexa device. In this digital age, where so many households have an Alexa to aid them in grocery shopping and even entertaining, it makes sense for the young singles on Too Hot to Handle to be guided by a similar device in all aspects of their romances.
Too Hot to Handle creator Louise Peet told OprahMag.com that Lana was meant to be there for the contestants, while being the eyes and ears for producers at the same time.
"We think of Lana as Mary Poppins meets Ellen DeGeneres," Louise said. "She's also a bit of a super nanny as well." She added that Lana was meant to guide contestants as well as scold them and that for the contestants, "Lana was their love guru, Lana was their guidance, Lana was their friend."
Fans also want to know if Francesca and Harry are together after 'Too Hot to Handle.'
Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey were the first pair to break the rules and initially cost the rest of the cast $3,000 of the $100,000 grand prize money. Unfortunately, things didn't stop there, but was it all worth it? After filming ended, Francesca and Harry’s respective Instagram accounts featured photos in the other’s home country, so it's totally possible.
The real test, however, is seeing how things go once their shared 15 minutes of reality TV fame start to wind down. Hopefully, they make it, so the literal thousands of dollars they shaved off the prize money is worth it. But really, all that matters is that if there is a Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle, Lana will be back in full force.
Too Hot to Handle is now streaming on Netflix.