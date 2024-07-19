Joao Coronel Says He Is "A Bit of a Rock Star" in Season 6 of 'Too Hot to Handle'

There's a good chance that Joao Coronel is the f-boy of Too Hot to Handle Season 6, but that doesn't mean he isn't looking for a deep and meaningful connection. Well, maybe that's not what he wants right off the bat, but by Episode 4, he and Flavia Laos prove themselves as a couple and that's certainly something. So, is Joao dating anyone now, outside of Too Hot to Handle?

Joao arrives at the villa in Season 6 as a mix between Harry Styles and Harry Jowsey, and we aren't sure which of those Harries he identifies with more. As a member of a band, Joao relates to Styles and even has the singer's former mop of messy brown hair. But as someone who Flavia worries is a not so serious f-boy, Joao definitely related to Jowsey as well.

Who is Joao Coronel dating after 'Too Hot to Handle'?

Judging from Instagram, it doesn't look like Joao is dating anyone. There is the age old system of keeping any relationships under wraps until a season of a reality show finishes airing, however. So it's entirely possible that this is what Joao is doing and that he is dating someone, but keeping it secret as Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle airs.

But for now, it's safe to assume that Joao isn't dating anyone. And yes, that includes Flavia, though the two get pretty close in the first four episodes of the Netflix dating show. It's possible that the long distance relationship and sobering reality of the real world meant that things didn't work out in their favor after filming ended.

Joao Corobel's band has him traveling a lot.

As Joao explains during his introduction on Too Hot to Handle, he's "a bit of a rock star." Maybe that's why there isn't a woman who can pin him down? He says on the show that he travels a lot with his band and, while social media doesn't quite reflect that, his Instagram is full of clips of him singing with at least one bandmate.

Joao's music is reminiscent of early 2000s pop punk, and that's not a bad thing. He released his first EP My Heart's Eulogy, in July 2024, and it's available to listen on various platforms now. Regardless of whether or not Joao's music blows up and he sees stardom for his lyrics as much as his role on Too Hot to Handle, it wouldn't be surprising to see him on other Netflix dating shows in the future, to be honest.

Source: Netflix

Do Joao and Flavia make it to the end of the season?

Although Flavia shared in an interview with Spain's ABC in June 2024 that she was single at that time, it does look like Flavia and Joao will make it to the end of the season at least. By the end of Episode 4, they're one of just two couples that have formed and seem solid. On a show where new temptations pop up left and right to break up newly formed couples, this is a pretty big feat.