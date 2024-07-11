Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Too Hot to Handle From Hot to Tot! These 'Too Hot to Handle' Contestants Are Diving Into Baby Bliss Francesca Farago from Season 1 of 'Too Hot to Handle' is expecting twins, while Season 2 contestants Cam and Emily welcomed their son in June 2024. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 11 2024, Published 4:36 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Despite its forbidden romance vibes, Too Hot to Handle has forged quite a few successful couples. This reality dating game show, which premiered on Netflix in April 2020, revolves around individuals who primarily engage in casual flings and struggle to form meaningful, long-term relationships.

Now, given this steamy premise and contestants initially drawn to physical attraction, you'd be amazed at how many have now become parents. Curious about who's in their #ParentEra? Keep scrolling because we've got the inside scoop on the Too Hot to Handle stars who are proud parents to adorable babies!

Francesca Farago

After chronicling her fertility journey for many months, Season 1 contestant Francesca Farago announced her pregnancy on March 31, 2024. Shortly after, on April 7, she and her fiancé Jesse Sullivan revealed they are expecting twins! These adorable new little ones will join Jesse's 15-year-old child, Arlo, from a previous relationship.

Haley Cureton

For those who need a refresher, Haley Cureton made waves on Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle by kissing Francesca Farago to sabotage the group's earnings. Since her reality TV stint, Haley has settled down with her partner, Yunghyun Kim. Fast forward to January 2024, and the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Joon Christopher Kim.

Cam Holmes and Emily Miller

At the time of writing, the only Too Hot to Handle couple to embrace parenthood are Cam Holmes and Emily Miller. The fan-favorite contestants met and fell head over heels during Season 2 and have been inseparable ever since. On June 20, 2024, Cam and Em welcomed their first child, a son named Reggie Ruston Miller-Holmes, marking a poignant milestone after Emily's difficult ectopic pregnancy two years ago.

Nathan Webb

Season 3 contestant Nathan Webb welcomed his daughter Kynlei Niyle in February 2022 with Kayleigh Rock, his girlfriend from before Too Hot to Handle. The two reconnected after the show but have seemingly separated, now focusing on co-parenting their daughter together.

Beaux Raymond

If you recall, Beaux Raymond won Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle with Harry Johnson. However, after the season ended, they announced their split. In July 2023, Beaux announced her pregnancy and welcomed her first child, a daughter named Lilia, with her then-boyfriend Mason in February 2024.

Brianna Giscombe

For those who may have forgotten, Brianna Giscombe was a contestant on Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle. She surprised her followers on TikTok in September 2022 with news of her pregnancy, humorously noting in the comments that she "went MIA and popped back up [preggo]." Brianna welcomed her daughter, Zoe, in December 2022.

Gerrie Labuschagné

Believe it or not, another Too Hot to Handle Season 3 contestant has entered their parent era: Gerrie Labuschagné! The rugby union player and his wife, Lacey, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Delilah Grace, in September 2023.

Imogen Ewan