Bad Lana Is the Perfect Foil to 'Too Hot to Handle's Original Trusty Cone-Shaped Host Lana

Netflix's Too Hot to Handle is different from other dating shows that have real live hosts. In this one, the host is a cone named Lana who is like an AI assistant that makes all kinds of rules and reprimands singles for breaking them. However, in Season 6, we have a new co-host for the first time, aptly named Bad Lana.

Article continues below advertisement

But what sets Bad Lana apart from the original Lana of Too Hot to Handle? For starters, as her name suggests, she is the naughty version of the OG host. And, while our standard Lana wants to make sure the contestants form deep and meaningful connections with each other, Bad Lana isn't afraid to tempt them in ways that are brand new to the series.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Bad Lana on 'Too Hot to Handle'?

Bad Lana is introduced as another version of the OG Lana. But this evil twin sister looks a little different. She has the same cone shape, but her glowing light is vertical and her colors of red suggest she is much more inclined to break the rules. Or, rather, she is more inclined to encourage the cast to break rules and, therefore, lose prize money.

Whenever Bad Lana is around, the rules don't apply in the same way. She and Lana can't be in charge at the same time, so when Bad Lana takes over, she bends the rules and allows the singles to do the same. Like when she offers a discounted menu of physical intimacy for two contestants who find themselves in Lana's private suite for the night. Even though Bad Lana doesn't make it a free for all when she's in control, she is more about the contestants connecting physically rather than emotionally.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Who is the voice actor behind Bad Lana on 'Too Hot to Handle'?

The person who voices Lana is actually more than one person, and the team is in control of the AI host. But the actor who voices Bad Lana on Too Hot to Handle is Saskia Marguerite, according to the credits at the end of the first episode of Season 6. She is known for her work on Disney Plus's Young Woman and the Sea, Hotel Cocaine on MGM Plus, and The Iron Anthology audiobook series.