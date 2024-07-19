A 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 5 Favorite Is Back After a Difficult Breakup (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 6, Ep. 3 of Too Hot to Handle. Another season of Too Hot to Handle is here, with a new crew of serial daters trying not to upset Lana too much. One of the twists was revealed by Season 5 star Louis in episode 3 of the dating show's sixth season.

Article continues below advertisement

Louis chose Christine in his first season after their connection was tested all season. After the season wrapped in July 2023, they confirmed they were trying to make their relationship work outside the villa. Sadly, their plan didn't work, so Louis is back to try his hand at love again. Here's what happened between Louis and Christine once Too Hot to Handle ended!

Article continues below advertisement

What happened between 'Too Hot to Handle' stars Louis and Christine?

Christine and Louis were going strong for about a month after the Too Hot to Handle Season 5 finale. However, on Aug. 15, Christine confirmed via Instagram that they decided to call it quits following "over a year" together.

"To the man that heated my cold heart," she wrote to Louie under a photo slideshow of them. "There is nothing in this world that I would trade for the experience I got to share with you. It sounds insane to say an experience like Too Hot to Handle actually changed me, but boy, did it save me from myself."

Article continues below advertisement

"Although we went through tough obstacles in the outside world, I’m glad to have had you in my life for 1 1/2 years," Christine added. "There was never a dull moment with you; Honestly, why did we act like that when we were together?! Our chemistry was unmatched. That chapter is over and done. I wish you nothing but the best Louis. Thank you, Next."

Article continues below advertisement

As for Louis, he shared on his surprise appearance on THTH Season 6 that he and Christine parted ways due to "long distance," with Louis residing in the UK and Christine in Los Angeles, Calif. While he kept the reason for the split short on the show, he had much more to say on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Louis said he and Christine didn't speak for "10 to 11 months" after their breakup.

Louis discussed the breakup in further detail three days after Christine announced their split. In a 3-minute TikTok, he reiterated that his and Christine's issues were due to distance, but they tried to resolve that by Louis flying his girlfriend out to London. Unfortunately, he said the "vibes" between them weren't the same away from their gorgeous retreat.

"We have good banter, but we just didn't click," Louis said. "I had to tell her, like, I just don't think we're gonna be able to go further." While he said his and Christine's breakup was a "mutual decision," he further shared that they didn't speak for "ages" (around 10-11 months) after the split. Louis said they tried to be friends after the show aired but couldn't because "emotions were high."

Article continues below advertisement

The Netflix star further said in his TikTok that, while they've had some rocky times, there's no "bad blood" between them. Christine hasn't spoken much about the split, but she mentioned it when she appeared on Season 2 of Perfect Match. While on the show, she matched with another contestant, Nigel. Unfortunately, Nigel and Christine have broken up since Perfect Match Season 2 ended.