Netflix Has Renewed 'Perfect Match' for Season 2 Already... Right?

Perfect Match, Netflix's answer to Bachelor in Paradise, was every bit as chaotic as we expected. And we want more. The concept is simple — singles from other popular Netflix reality dating shows (and even some non-dating shows!) like Love is Blind, The Ultimatum, and Too Hot to Handle, all commune under one roof for another shot at love.

Article continues below advertisement

Now that Season 1 of Perfect Match has come and gone (why must these shows be so perfectly binge-worthy?), we simply have one question to ask. No, it isn't if Bartise finally worked on his commitment issues! Will there be a Perfect Match Season 2? Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Has Netflix renewed 'Perfect Match' for Season 2 yet?

As of March 1, 2023, Netflix hasn't renew Perfect Match for Season 2 yet. However, we would bet our left leg that the streamer will renew the series sooner rather than later. After all, some of Netflix's biggest non-scripted (well, that's up for debate anyway) shows are their reality dating series focused on romance (or social media strategy, like The Circle.)

For all we know, Netflix could have already filmed Perfect Match Season 2 and they're just waiting a suitable amount of time before dropping the second season. (After all, Love is Blind Seasons 2–3 were filmed back to back, just FYI!)

Article continues below advertisement

Who could be a contestant on 'Perfect Match' Season 2?

Warning: The following section contains spoilers for Perfect Match Season 1. Perfect Match had 24 contestants in total, with Dom and Georgia ultimately being voted as the "Perfect Match' in the Perfect Match Season 1 finale. So, who could compete on Perfect Match Season 2? There are some obvious contestants that come to mind, like Cole or Zanab from Love is Blind Season 3 (that is, if Cole isn't actually dating Bachelor Nation's Susie Evans).

Article continues below advertisement

Love is Blind Season 2 fan favorite Deepti Vempati previously told Distractify that she was more interested in hosting her own talk show, so she likely won't appear on Perfect Match Season 2. Honestly, we would love to see Frank from The Circle on our screens again just in general, so we would be game to see him on Perfect Match Season 2!

Article continues below advertisement

When could 'Perfect Match' Season 2 drop on Netflix?

Obviously those are just a sliver of possible contestant options for Perfect Match Season 2. So if Netflix hasn't filmed Perfect Match Season 2 just yet, when could the second season feasibly premiere? We know that Perfect Match Season 1 was filmed in early 2022, but the actual episodes didn't drop on Netflix until Valentine's Day 2023.