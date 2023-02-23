Home > Perfect Match Source: Netflix Here Are All the Ages of the 'Perfect Match' Season 1 Cast and Where You Know Them From By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 23 2023, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

There's no age requirement for knowing when you've found love on reality TV. And on Perfect Match, there seems to be no age limit, since the Perfect Match cast's ages range from early 20's to a bit older. But that may be because some of the cast members come from other Netflix dating shows, while others come from competition shows that were never about finding love. So read on for details on how old the cast of Perfect Match is.

Abbey Humphreys — 27

Abbey is from Twentysomethings: Austin, a Real World type show that Netflix rolled out in 2021. She was open about her sexuality and interest in both men and women and on Perfect Match, she has her eyes on Francesca.

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere — 27

Anne-Sophie is from Selling Tampa, which is a far cry from a dating show. But she's ready to find the right guy for her, even if it means dating some duds in the process.

Bartise Bowden — 27

Bartise broke hearts when he said no to his fiancé at the altar in Season 3 of Love Is Blind. He's not doing so great on Perfect Match, however, since he can't seem to get things right with almost any woman.

Calvin Crooks — 32

Calvin first competed in Season 3 of Netflix's The Circle. He was a genuine guy during his time on the show and he continues to be on Perfect Match. But we all know that sometimes, nice guys finish last.

Chase DeMoor — 26

Chase is from Too Hot to Handle and it seems that he takes that mentality (and ego) to Perfect Match. And literally nothing about that is a good idea for his longevity on the show.

Chloe Veitch — 23

Chloe is young, even by reality TV dating standards, but she was a memorable cast member in the first season of Too Hot to Handle. She went on to compete as a catfish on The Circle, but she's 100 percent genuine on Perfect Match.

Colony Reeves — 31

Colony is another Selling Tampa transplant. But she, too, is ready for romance and love, which is what brought her to a dating show vastly different from her original series.

Damian Powers — 31

Damian left his fiancé at the altar in Season 1 of Love Is Blind, but he has never quite gotten out of the spotlight. Part of that is because of a rumored romance with fellow Perfect Match cast member Francesca even before they reunited on this show.

Diamond Jack — 31

Diamond is another Love Is Blind cast member whose relationship didn't work out. You'd think she would have learned her lesson, but alas, she's on another dating show.

Dom Gabriel — 30

Dom originally competed on Netflix's The Mole, so he's not all that experienced in reality TV dating. But he gets around on Perfect Match and there is no shortage of women interested in locking him down.

Francesca Farago — 30

Plenty of Perfect Match viewers knew about Francesca long before she showed up at the house. She's known for being a troublemaker on Too Hot to Handle. And on Perfect Match, it's no different.

Georgia Hassarati — 26

Georgia got her start in reality TV on Too Hot to Handle, and she left her season with a boyfriend. Things didn't work out, however, and she's here to find love again. Perhaps with a certain high in demand guy named Dom?

Ines Tazi — 25

Ines is a young cast member at just 25 years old, but you wouldn't know it, judging from her wisdom and emotional maturity. Before Perfect Match, she was in The Circle France, but maybe this paves the way to see her on other English-speaking reality shows.

Izzy Fairthorne — 23

Izzy is here for a good time. Much like when the young cast member competed on Too Hot to Handle, she's unafraid to hook up and make multiple connections.

Joey Sasso — 29

Joey is like the uncle of the Perfect Match cast, even though he's not out of his 20's just yet. Before this, he was on The Circle, so he's no stranger to playing strategically.

Kariselle Snow — 27

Kariselle is from Sexy Beasts, which was short-lived on Netflix, though she knows some other Netflix reality stars. She and Joey had a relationship outside of Perfect Match and they're ready to pick things up again.

Lauren "LC" Chamblin — 31

LC didn't have the best season on Love Is Blind. But that didn't sour her on dating shows altogether, because she appears to see Perfect Match as another chance to find love, but more successfully this time.

Mitchell Eason — 24

Mitchell was known on The Circle for being a virgin and apparently, he's sticking to his convictions. Even if it means not giving into temptation with his real life ex, Chloe.

Nick Uhlenhuth — 29

Although Nick originally competed on The Circle, he has no problem shifting gears on Perfect Match as he tries to find the right woman for him. Even if it means breaking some hearts in the process.

Savannah Palacio — 26

Savannah was on The Circle as a fierce competitor and she brings that same energy to Perfect Match. However, not everyone is here to be her friend and embrace that side of her.

Shayne Jansen — 33

Shayne is on the older side when it comes to Perfect Match cast members. However, he did once almost get married on Love Is Blind, and he was ready for commitment once, so it makes sense that he's not another young buck here.

Will Richardson — 30

Like Dom, Will competed on the Mole and at the time, the two became frenemies of sorts. Now, on Perfect Match, they may bring some of their former animosity to a new competition.

Zay Wilson — 27

