Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati's Breakup Is a Never-Ending Saga Following a year long relationship, Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati end things on a dramatic note – Here's what you need to know about their complicated breakup. By Hannah Slusher Aug. 10 2023, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

Despite announcing their breakup in November 2022, the drama between Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati is still very much alive. The couple from the reality TV series Too Hot to Handle dated on and off for a year, starting in the summer of 2022.

However, since calling it quits, Harry and Georgia have both accused each other of infidelity — and fans are confused, to say the least. Here is a complete breakdown of the breakup drama between Harry and Georgia.

Harry claimed Georgia cheated on him during an interview in July 2023.

On July 19, Harry claimed Georgia cheated on him during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast. While being interviewed by host Alex Cooper, Harry was asked when he realized when he (and presumably Georgia) realized they weren't "the one" for each other. His response? "I think when they start to take a fancy for other guys while you're in a relationship," he shared on the podcast.

Harry accuses his ex-girlfriend of cheating on him with multiple other guys through DM and gives a more graphic example by saying, "You actually have a boyfriend. You shouldn't be, like, bouncing on that guy." When asked about his part in the relationship ending, Harry admits that he was messaging other women until his and Georgia's relationship became official. However, he refers to himself within their relationship as "such an angel."

Georgia denied the cheating allegations — and claims he was the one who cheated.

But Georgia isn’t letting him get the last word. The Perfect Match winner denied Harry's claims in a three-part TikTok series. In the videos, posted on July 30, she adamantly denies the claims and even invites Harry and anyone that was present for the alleged scandal to produce any photo or video evidence gathered.

She goes on to state, "It doesn't exist. It's not out there because he's lying, and he will not get away with it anymore." Georgia brings forward even more damming claims against Harry, arguing that it was actually him that cheated multiple times on her.

She explains in detail the first time she recalls Harry being unfaithful and cites video evidence of him being with another woman (which is supposedly still up on his TikTok). Georgia also pointed out that Harry alleged his two other exes — Julia Rose and Francesca Farago — cheated on him, proving this is not the first time he has falsely accused his partners of infidelity.

Georgia's sister, Savannah, also got involved to call out Harry.

In a series of Instagram stories, Savannah, who claims she has been blocked by Harry, called out the reality star for being a bad boyfriend while he was with Georgia. "Get off social media. Go see a psychiatrist..." she wrote before sharing "evidence" she claims proves Harry was cheating on Georgia.

Are Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati over for good?

They were both part of fan-favorite couples on Too Hot to Handle, but Harry and Georgia have tested their luck on various other reality TV shows. The question looms, though – will their paths cross again? So far, there's no sign that either of these lovebirds has entered into a new relationship. Georgia is seemingly enjoying the single life and Harry is ready to settle down... or so he says.