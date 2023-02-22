Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Netflix Did Dom and Georgia’s Romance Survive After ‘Perfect Match’? By Haylee Thorson Feb. 21 2023, Published 9:56 p.m. ET

Get ready because Perfect Match episodes 5–8 are officially here. Netflix’s newest dating competition may have been the streaming platform’s most entertaining yet, and its cast of star-studded reality talent undoubtedly played a part in that. With seasoned reality television personalities, every Perfect Match cast member went in with at least one thing in common.

However, were any of the couples’ relationships able to withstand the realities of real-life dating? Let’s see if Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati are still together.

Are Dom and Georgia still together after ‘Perfect Match’?

The first four episodes of Perfect Match contained no shortage of ups and downs for Dom Gabriel. On night one, Dom coupled up with fan-favorite Francesca Farago. However, their connection proved unstable when the Too Hot To Handle alum left him for Love Is Blind star Damian Powers.

"I didn't know her history with Damian and a lot of people in the house were bringing it up and asked me if I was worried about it,” The Mole alum recently told Narcity. “You might say I was very naive. But you know, I trusted her and she told me I could trust her."

Fortunately for Dom, there was still hope. Too Hot To Handle’s Georgia Hassarati took a leap of faith and asked Dom to couple up — leading to a genuine connection between the two reality stars. While Georgia and Dom appear all in for one another on the Perfect Match, their whirlwind romance seemingly faltered after filming.

As of 2023, The Mole star and Too Hot to Handle alum no longer seem romantically involved. In fact, Georgia might be dating another fellow reality dating personality.

Georgia has recently been linked to Harry Jowsey from ‘Too Hot To Handle.’

In June 2022, Georgia began dating Harry Jowsey from Too Hot To Handle Season 3. Funnily enough, Francesca Farago has also dated Harry in the past! The timing of their relationship raised some eyebrows considering Georgia’s casting on Season 1 of Perfect Match, but the reality stars went their separate ways in the fall. However, it appears the duo has rekindled their romance as of 2023.

Recently on social media, Georgia shared several posts hinting that she and Harry are back together. The reality star spent Valentine’s Day in Hawaii and posted a photo holding a beautiful bouquet of red roses. One day later, Harry posted an Instagram slideshow from Hawaii, with the fourth photo showing him with the same bouquet Georgia posted.

Then on TikTok, the Perfect Match star shared a video of herself dancing in her hotel room with the caption “another Valentine’s Day alone.” But here’s the twist. Toward the end of the video, Harry walks directly behind her — and the comment section took note. “BACK TOGETHER??!!” one user wrote. Another added, “The excitement I got when I saw they were both in Hawaii,” followed by a red heart emoji.