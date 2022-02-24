Nick Lachey Says He and Wife Vanessa "Jumped at the Opportunity" to Host 'Love Is Blind' (EXCLUSIVE)

Even though viewers rarely see Love Is Blind hosts Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, they are the couple who lead the show's 30 singles on their quest for love each season.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Nick shared why he and Vanessa agreed to host the Netflix series. And no, it's not because it's a lot less involved than other reality dating shows, as far as hosting duties are concerned.