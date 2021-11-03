Nick Lachey Refuses to Read Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson's Memoir, 'Open Book'

The 98 Degrees member and multi-talented singer had one of the most high-profile relationships during the late '90s and early 2000s. Jessica and Nick first met at the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 1998 through their shared manager. About a year later, the pair reunited at a Teen People party and began dating soon after.

If you didn't know that Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were ever together, then you probably spent a lot of the '90s living under a rock.

Two years later, in early 2001, the couple called it quits but quickly reconciled later that year. In February 2002, Nick and Jessica were engaged and officially tied the knot that October in Austin, Texas. Their wedding was one of the most influential events in reality television history since it led to the couple's MTV series, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

For the longest time, the world thought these stars were perfect together and believed they would last forever. So, why did they split up?

Why did Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson split?

The couple finalized their divorce in 2006 after four years of marriage. Though they cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split at the time, they have both since divulged the real reason behind their separation.

Per the Daily Mail, Jessica spoke on the Australian program Sunrise about her relationship with her ex-husband while promoting her memoir, Open Book. "We were trying so hard to be the perfect couple," she said about their personas on their reality show. "I don't think the reality show is what destroyed us by any means [but] by the end of shooting... we weren't even talking to each other."

In her memoir, Jessica revealed a handwritten entry from her divorce journal. She wrote, "I didn't want to be married any longer but I was also afraid to be alone with no one to call my own but the night. The house is hushed. Everything is still. I sit in solitude. To cry. To feel alone…." "What a shame to find that which is or who is to blame, because in this world, deceit becomes a crippled hearts cane," Jessica added. "So Nick, u r with another already? Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me…"

According to Us Weekly, Nick was the first to get candid about the end of his marriage with Jessica. “I’ll tell you how I knew my marriage was over. I was told,” Nick informed Rolling Stone in 2006. He revealed that Jessica demanded a divorce in their car after the American Music Awards.

"She said something about how we hadn’t really been getting along and then said, 'I think I want a divorce.' That blindsided me. I basically said, 'Please, let’s sleep on it.' But when we woke up the next day, Wednesday morning, she was still sure," he said.