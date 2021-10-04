Vanessa and Nick Lachey Might Have Another Kid

Some people may know actress Vanessa Lachey as the host of Love is Blind on Netflix while others will recognize her from some big roles she's had over the years. She's been on Psych, CSI: NY, The Bold and the Beautiful , 30 Rock , and more. Plus, fans will get to see her on the latest NCIS installment NCIS: Hawai'i .

Vanessa is married to singer and host Nick Lachey , but do they have any kids together? The couple has been together for over 10 years and reportedly started dating after they filmed a music video together.

"The shop is closed," Vanessa said to Tamron, according to Us Weekly . She did clarify that she understands other couples have a hard time having kids, and she understands that she is blessed to have had three healthy kids. "I never want to disrespect the intensity and the blessing of getting pregnant."

The couple may not be done having kids. According to an August 2020 interview with Us Weekly , Vanessa is open to having more children. She said, "anything is possible," since she and Nick still like each other. This is almost a complete 180 from what she told Tamron Hall in Feb. of the same year.

According to Insider , Vanessa and Nick have three children together. They started dating in 2006 and married in 2011. In Sept. 2012, they had their first child named Camden John Lachey. In Jan. 2015, they had a second child, Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey. They had Phoenix Robert Lachey in Dec. 2016.

When did Nick and Vanessa Lachey start dating?

Nick was once married to singer Jessica Simpson, but the two got divorced in 2005. Nick and Vanessa started dating the following year. In an interview on the talk show Strahan, Sara and Keke, Nick said they had their first date at a Hooters in New Jersey. Vanessa said that the same day of their first date, a psychic told her that she would find her "prince charming" that day.

In the interview, they talked about how their relationship started like the plotline for Love Is Blind, where the couple only see each other once they're engaged. Nick said that he was in L.A., and Vanessa was based in New York at the time. This meant they had a long-distance relationship and didn't get to see each other very often.