Nick and Vanessa tied the knot on July 15, 2011. Since then, they've welcomed three children together: Camden (born in 2012), Brooklyn (born in 2015), and Phoenix (born in 2016). Is it possible they could be expecting baby No. 4?

Neither Vanessa nor Nick have announced a pregnancy — or even really hinted at one, actually — in 2022. But that hasn't stopped fans from discussing the possibility online, effectively starting rumors in the process.